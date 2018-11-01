Simple Things That Adults Are Embarrassed They Can’t Do

On Today’s Morning Mix, there’s no manual for how to master some of the most basic life skills. You know, the simple things some people just can’t seem to do. Things like:

Swallowing pills Remembering directions Tying a balloon Confrontation Dancing Remembering people’s names the second after they introduce themselves Whistling, especially with the two-finger method Shuffling a deck of cards Tying a tie Winking

Can YOU do all those things? And, what other things do you WISH you knew how to do?