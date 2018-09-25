Six Flags Has a Contest Where You Spend 30 Hours in a Coffin

Six Flags in St. Louis has a contest going on to promote their 30th anniversary of their Halloween Fright Fest. Six people will spend 30 HOURS inside a coffin, and whoever makes it through the whole time, will win some prizes. For me…the prizes are NOT worth the claustrophobia of hanging out in a coffin for over a day. You could win $300 and 2 season passes worth $114. If more than one person makes it, they’ll do a random drawing for the money. There ARE some rules…because obvi you can’t go that long without a bathroom break. The entire contest is in THIS LINK