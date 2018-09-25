Six Flags Has a Contest Where You Spend 30 Hours in a Coffin

Six Flags in St. Louis has a contest going on to promote their 30th anniversary of their Halloween Fright Fest. Six people will spend 30 HOURS inside a coffin, and whoever makes it through the whole time, will win some prizes. For me…the prizes are NOT worth the claustrophobia of hanging out in a coffin for over a day. You could win $300 and 2 season passes worth $114. If more than one person makes it, they’ll do a random drawing for the money. There ARE some rules…because obvi you can’t go that long without a bathroom break. The entire contest is in THIS LINK

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

What New or Returning TV Shows Are You Most Excited About to Watch? Do You Let Your Kids Do The Things YOU Did? A Woman Was Arrested for Taking Away Her Daughter’s Phone Fall Starts Tomorrow! What Things Were You a HUGE Fan Of…Until They Changed How They’re Made? Are You A Fall Person? Or Do You Wish For Endless Summer?
Comments