Six Leisurely Ways to Burn at Least 200 Calories an Hour

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph were talking about some not so strenuous things you can do to burn calories if you’re trying to get some weight off for the new year. Here are some not-too-grueling activities that can burn 200 calories in under an hour . . .

1. Going for a leisurely walk. It burns 204 calories an hour, on average.

2. Bowling. Tossing that ball over and over again will burn 219 calories in an hour.

3. A casual bike ride. Even if you keep it under 10 miles an hour, you’ll burn 292 calories in 60 minutes.

4. Golfing. If you carry your clubs, you’ll burn 314 calories an hour.

5. Casual downhill skiing or snowboarding. Also, 314 calories an hour.

6. Ice skating. A whopping 511 calories an hour.