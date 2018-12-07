“Sleep Texting” Is a Thing Now, Fast Food Burger Prices Have Skyrocketed, and The Filthiest Thing At a Restaurant Is…..

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Sleep Texting is now a real thing, according to a new study. The researchers found about one-quarter of college students have sent a text while they were asleep…and most of them had no memory of sending it the next morning.
- The price of burgers at fast food joints has skyrocketed up 54% in the past decade. Why? The fast food chains saw that we’d happily spend $10 for lunch at slightly nicer places…so the realized they could increase their prices and we’d pay.
- According to a microbiologist, the filthiest thing in a restaurant is…the pepper shaker on your table! It’s covered in more germs than the bathrooms. And that’s because the staff actually cleans the bathrooms…they don’t clean the pepper shakers. So, why is pepper worse than salt? They say it’s because pepper is plant based, so quote, “E.coli loves to grow there.”