Slick Roads Prompt Traffic Collision Alert For Peoria County

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has issued a traffic collision alert for Peoria County. Citizens that are involved in vehicle crashes, where no one is injured, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the records bureau at the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 301 N Maxwell Road, as soon as reasonably possible, but within 48 hours of the conclusion of the alert.

The City of Peoria street crews were on the streets Tuesday morning treating the primary arterial streets as a result of new and freezing precipitation in the area.

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, said, ” We are experiencing freezing drizzle which is making the roads slick throughout the area. We advise caution to all motorists as the residential streets will be compromised by this precipitation adhering to the pavement as well as driveways and sidewalks.”