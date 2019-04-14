Slushy Roads, But No Big Issues For Peoria Crews

Slushy snow that has fallen has made area roads a bit of a mess. But, conditions are improving.

Sie Maroon, with Peoria Public Works, says Peoria’s primary routes are in relatively good shape.

“They’re very passable. There are still some slushy areas that we’re dealing with, but that should change as the afternoon as the temperatures go back up. Basically in a nutshell, we’re in pretty good shape. There are some areas we will be treating, but only where necessary,” Maroon said.

Maroon says the heavy wet snow has caused some tree branches to come down, so watch out for those when driving around.

Peoria crews will continue to monitor the roads through Sunday evening when temperatures are expected to rebound.