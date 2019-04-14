Slushy Snowfall Forecast Sunday Morning

Rain, beginning late Saturday night, is forecast to mix with snow in some portions of Central Illinois Sunday night. Overnight lows will hover near the freezing mark in some areas, but is expected to be near 36 in Peoria.

Whatever snowfall the area gets will be of the wet, slushy variety, according to the National Weather Service. Current forecasts show accumulations ranging from little or no snowfall in Morton and Pekin, to less than a half inch in Peoria, East Peoria, and Washington, to less an inch in Elmwood and Brimfield, to possibly 1.5 inches in Galesburg. Northwestern portions of the state could get as much as two inches of snow.

The snowfall is not expected to last long, making accurate measurements difficult. Plus, as the precipitation reverts back to rain and the temperature rises to near 40 through Sunday morning whatever accumulates on the ground will quickly melt.