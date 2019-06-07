‘Smoke Out’ For St. Jude This Weekend

A BBQ for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Brian Barron, with the Washington Fire Department, says he has personally prepared all of the pulled pork for this weekend’s Smoke Out for St. Jude event.

“It’s a 12-hour smoke three-day marinade. And, we’ve got 400 pounds to help raise money for St. Jude,” Barron said.

Barron says he has multiple smokers at home. He says this is the third year for the cookout, that is a group effort of local first responders.

“It’s the Washington Fire Department, Northern Tazewell Fire Department, Washington Police, all getting together for the Washington to Peoria St. Jude Run,” Barron said.

Pulled pork meals will be available for $10 and hot dog meals for $5.

There will be a raffle for a Rec Tec Bull RT-700 smoker, and fire truck rides for a $5 donation.

Sunday’s Smoke Out For St. Jude will be from 11-6 at the Washington Fire Department, 200 N. Wilmor Road.