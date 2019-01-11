Snow Likely To Accompany Winter Storm System

Winter weather returns to the Peoria area this weekend.

The National Weather Service issuing a Winter Weather Advisory Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, McLean, Knox, Stark and Marshall Counties beginning at 6 p.m. Friday through midnight Saturday.

News partner 25 News Chief Meteorologist Chuck Collins says up to 7 inches of snow is possible.

“We have a lot of cold but dry air in place, and it’s going to take a while for the air to saturate. So, we won’t see snow until after most of us go to bed (Friday night),” Collins said.

He adds the winter storm making its way here will likely be about a 16 hour event, ending Saturday afternoon.

“The (storm) system won’t have strong winds or bitterly cold air. The air temperatures Saturday will be around 32 degrees, which will create a wet texture,” Collins said.

He says if you are traveling out of town, roads could be tricky.

“This is a large storm system bringing snow to all of the state. You’ll encounter lesser amounts north and heavier amounts south, especially toward St. Louis,” Collins said.