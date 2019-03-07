So, Just How Bad is YOUR Road Rage?

Randy & Steph were talking this morning about their road rage issues…Steph is WAY over the top with hers–seems she’s always dealing with it!

Here’s how bad our road rage is getting: A recent poll found that for every 100 miles you drive, you swear 41 times. That’s about once every two-and-a-half miles. But 46% of us still don’t think we curse too much behind the wheel. Here are the top ten things that make us swear while we’re driving . . .

1. Someone cuts you off.

2. Almost getting hit by someone changing lanes.

3. Seeing someone texting and driving.

4. Drivers who don’t use their turn signals.

5. A pedestrian stepping into the road without looking.

6. Drivers who won’t turn off their brights.

7. Someone driving too slowly in front of you.

8. Someone taking up two spaces in a parking lot.

9. Drivers who don’t wave to say thanks when you let them in.

10. People who drive slowly in the fast lane and won’t move over.

Feel free to vent here about the things that make your head explode when you’re driving.