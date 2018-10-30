Some Cool Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas, A City in North Carolina Has Banned the worst Halloween Candy, and Have You Started Christmas Shopping Yet?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. If you’re still wracking your brain for a cool Halloween costume, we found some last-minute ideas HERE. Good luck!
  2. A city in North Carolina has (unofficially) banned people from giving out THE worst candy possible tomorrow night: Those darned peanut butter chews that are wrapped in plain, generic orange and black paper. We salute your outstanding civic responsibility!
  3. Of course, tomorrow is Halloween, which begs the question: How’s your Christmas shopping going? A new survey asked people if they’ve started buying holiday gifts yet. And, prepare to feel like a slacker…because about one-third of them said they HAVE! Have YOU started your Christmas shopping already?
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reese’s Comes Up With a Halloween Candy “Trade In” Machine! Win an All-Inclusive Dream Vacation! The Illinois Regional Pain Institute is This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winner! “Diet” Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Are Coming soon, Just Watching Scary Movies Helps You Burn More Calories, and HBO is Now Hiring “Intimacy Coordinators.” Is This Dress Inappropriate to Wear to a Wedding? What’s the Best and Worst Candy to Hand Out to Trick or Treaters?
Comments