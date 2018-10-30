Some Cool Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas, A City in North Carolina Has Banned the worst Halloween Candy, and Have You Started Christmas Shopping Yet?

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- If you’re still wracking your brain for a cool Halloween costume, we found some last-minute ideas HERE. Good luck!
- A city in North Carolina has (unofficially) banned people from giving out THE worst candy possible tomorrow night: Those darned peanut butter chews that are wrapped in plain, generic orange and black paper. We salute your outstanding civic responsibility!
- Of course, tomorrow is Halloween, which begs the question: How’s your Christmas shopping going? A new survey asked people if they’ve started buying holiday gifts yet. And, prepare to feel like a slacker…because about one-third of them said they HAVE! Have YOU started your Christmas shopping already?