Some Gross Things The FDA Allows in Our Food

Randy & Steph are being a little gross today by talking about just some of the nasty things that are actually allowed in our food. And a question—What’s the grossest thing you’ve ever found in your food?

Here are six things that the FDA actually allows in your food.

1. Mites in frozen broccoli. There can be up to 60 mites per 100 grams of broccoli without breaking any laws. 100 grams is about three-and-a-half ounces.

2. Maggots in your maraschino cherries. 5% is the cutoff. That means that you could still get a jar of cherries that is 4% maggots.

3. Rodent hairs in cinnamon. Every fifty grams can have up to 11 hairs in it, and that’s perfectly acceptable to the FDA.

4. Sand in your raisins. You can have up to 40 milligrams of sand per 100 grams of raisins.

5. “Mammalian excreta” in your ginger . . . a.k.a., rat poop. Every pound of ginger is allowed to have up to three milligrams of rat poop mixed in.

Ugh.