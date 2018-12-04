Some Parents Are Turning to Parolee-Like Ankle Bracelets to Monitor Their Teens

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—Some parents are having so many issues dealing with their teenagers, that they’re turning to ankle bracelets that monitor their kid’s every move. That’s right, this is the same technology that lets authorities know whether parolees are violating restraining orders or trying to flee the country.

A company in Tampa provides these bracelets that are “nearly impossible to cut off.” For a monitoring fee of $300 a month, parents can see exactly where their kids are, eavesdrop on the wearer, talk back to them, or send a piercing alarm in case any terms are being violated.

