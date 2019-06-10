Some Ways to Keep Your Kids Safe Around Pools This Summer

With kids out of school for the summer, the chances that they’ll be involved in a drowning accident go WAY up. Tragically, there have already been some children lost already this summer in pool accidents.

According to the CDC, drowning is the #1 cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4, and the #2 cause for kids 5 to 9. With that in mind, Randy & Steph have five tips vitally important ways to help keep kids safe around pools this summer . . .

1. Teach your kids how to swim. And if they’re too young or don’t know how to swim yet, have them wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

2. Never leave kids unattended in or near water. Designate an adult to supervise kids playing in the water. And that should be their ONLY task . . . no reading, texting, or playing games on their phone. Although a phone should be close by in case they need to call for help.

3. Teach kids to stay away from drains. Kids’ hair or bathing suits can get stuck in a drain or suction opening, which makes them dangerous even in shallow water.

4. If you have a pool, keep it maintained. Secure your pool with barriers and covers, and remove any ladders used for access if you can. And keep the water clear by maintaining proper chemical levels, circulation, and filtration.

5. Learn CPR. Everyone in your house should take a class on water safety, first aid, and CPR. You can find classes at hospitals, community centers, or by contacting the Red Cross.

(PoolSafely.gov / American Red Cross / CDC.gov)