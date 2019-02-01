Someone Paid for 70 Hotel Rooms for Homeless in Chicago

After temps dipped to 20-25 below zero in Chicago, some people donated portable propane tanks and space heaters to a homeless encampment that was set up near the Dan Ryan expressway. Homeless groups were set up in tents trying to stay warm when one of the space heaters exploded causing a fire. The encampment went up in flames, leaving 70 people without shelter. An anonymous person paid for hotel rooms for the 70 people to make sure they had a safe place to stay. For the entire story click HERE