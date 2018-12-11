Someone’s Using Pancakes as a Pizza Topping Now.

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—We shouldn’t be surprised anymore when someone puts something STUPID on top of a pizza and calls it a topping.

The latest one? A restaurant in Toronto just created a pizza that uses bacon and PANCAKES as a topping. Yeah, it’s a giant slice of pizza, and it has little pancakes on top of it. And each pancake has a little pat of butter, and syrup on top.

There’s no word on how it tastes. How does this sound to YOU? Get the full story and see what it looks like HERE.