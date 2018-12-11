Someone’s Using Pancakes as a Pizza Topping Now.

Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—We shouldn’t be surprised anymore when someone puts something STUPID on top of a pizza and calls it a topping.

The latest one?  A restaurant in Toronto just created a pizza that uses bacon and PANCAKES as a topping.  Yeah, it’s a giant slice of pizza, and it has little pancakes on top of it.  And each pancake has a little pat of butter, and syrup on top.

There’s no word on how it tastes.  How does this sound to YOU? Get the full story and see what it looks like HERE.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The Stocking Stuffer Store Opens Soon! More Secret Santa Good Deeds, Were You Naughty or Nice on Twitter This Year? and Woman Reunited With Long Lost Wedding Ring Does Your Family Have a “Unique” (Strange) Christmas Tradition? Morning Mix Poll: Which of These Christmas Movies From the 2000’s is Your Favorite? Elementary Principal Bans Candy Canes, get Suspended; What NOT to Do At a Job Interview; and Bacon and Cheese Fries Coming to McD’s! Today’s Morning Mix Breakfast Trend—Unbelievably, a Bride Has Issued A Dress Code For Her Wedding, Based on People’s Weight!
Comments