Something to be Aware of: Drug Residue on Public Baby Changing Tables

Jessica Wayman is a mother in in Indiana and she recently posted a picture of a baby changing table inside a public restroom. Jessica is a recovering addicted and noted on the table there were black marks. She warned in her facebook post those marks could be residue from drugs. She said those are from burn marks from spoons with heroin on them, and drug addicts use those tables to crush up drugs and hold drugs while they shoot up. Jessica is urging moms to share the post so more can be aware of what could, potentially, be on those tables.

Always lay down one of your own changing pads on those changing tables.