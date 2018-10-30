Son Charged With Princeville Couple’s Murder

The son of two Bradley University employees, last seen at work Oct. 25, has been charged with their murders.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says Jose Ramirez, 21, has been arrested on two counts of first degree murder. Additionally, Matthew Roberts, 20, has been arrested on charges of concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

Susan Brill de Ramirez and her husband, Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, were discovered missing when authorities were dispatched to their home at 22918 Maher Road in Princeville around 10 p.m. Sunday on a report of a suspected burglary.

Both of the couple’s vehicles were found at the residence. Asbell said evidence revealed some items were missing from the house and that “some kind of act of violence” occurred at the residence.

Asbell says a confession, corroborated by evidence at the scene, led to the arrest of Ramirez, who lived at the Maher Road residence with his parents, and Matthews.

Asbell said investigators believe Brill de Ramirez and Barron were both killed sometime early Friday morning.

Asbell says the investigation is now focused on the recovery of the bodies.

“We’re looking at different bridges and waterways off the Route 34 area north of Annawan,” Asbell said. “We’re working with the Department of Natural Resources. We are dealing with waterways which expands the scope of the search due to the rainy weather we had over the weekend. And we’re also working hand-in-hand with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and their investigators. We’ll also be deploying Peoria County search and rescue.”

According to Bradley University, Brill de Ramirez was Caterpillar Professor of English and Coordinator of Graduate Studies, while Barron worked as a Technology Support Specialist in IRT.

Asbell said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community as a whole or the Bradley community.