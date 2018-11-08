Sour Patch Kids cereal is here!, Donate $2 and you can get free Frostys for all of 2019, and ALDI is now selling advent calendars with little wine bottles for every day

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

  1. The rumors are true—Post has now created Sour Patch Kids cereal! The new product is in stores right now. Apparently, it’s pretty hard to find, so no reviews have surfaced yet. The only we have is what it says on the box…it’s quote “sour then sweet.” Are YOU looking forward to trying it?
  2. Right now, you can get a key tag at Wendy’s that will give you FREE small Frostys with any purchase for ALL of 2019. The tag only costs $2, with all that money going to The Dave Thomas Foundation For Adoption charity.
  3. Starting today, ALDI is now selling advent calendars, with little wine bottles for every day. Oh my!! Check them out HERE.
