South Peoria Shooting Was A Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials say Thursday’s home invasion in South Peoria was a suspected murder-suicide.

In a news conference, Peoria Police Chief Loren Marion III said they believe that the suspect 39-year-old David Jenkins shot 30-year-old Kayla Fannon, then attempted to shoot himself.

Peoria County Corner Jamie Harwood said that Fannon suffered gunshot wounds to the neck, shoulder and abdomen. The neck, being the fatal shot. “She likely died instantly,” Harwood said.

Jenkins suffered one, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Harwood.

Jenkins and Fannon had previously been in a relationship. Jenkins was released from state prison on Jan. 25 of this year, after being sentenced for aggravated battery against Fannon, according to Marion.

Jenkins was not to have contact with Fannon, as a condition of his parole.

Wednesday night, Fannon contacted police about text messages she received from Jenkins. Among the texts was an alleged picture of Jenkins holding a handgun, but his full face was not in the picture.

According to Marion, Fannon had previously taken out an order of protection against Jenkins, which expired in 2017.

Fannon was asked by an officer Wednesday night to forward the text messages so they could be taken to Jenkins’ parole officer. The officer advised Fannon to relocate to a safe place, and file another order of protection.

Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, Jenkins entered Fannon’s home on W. John Gywnn Jr. Ave. and began shooting.

Peoria Police say the investigation is ongoing.