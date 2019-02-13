Space Heater Likely Cause Of Peoria Fire

Peoria Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 2800 block of W. Westport early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters found significant smoke coming from the rear of a home at 2803 W. Westport Road just before 4:00 a.m.

Acting Peoria Fire Department Batallion Chief Nate Rice says a fire started in a rear bedroom where a space heater was being used. A resident told firefighters that she awoke to find her blanket on fire, and the room filled with smoke. She was out of the home before crews arrived.

Rice says it is believed the blanket was too close to the heater, but the cause is under investigation.

The woman was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured at the scene. The Red Cross was called to assist the woman with housing.