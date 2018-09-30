Sports Restaurant Franchise Looking To Expand To Peoria

It calls itself a sports restaurant experience that goes beyond buffalo wings.

Buffalo Wings and Rings has initiated a new strategy focusing on a 300-mile radius of its home base of Cincinnati, Ohio.

CEO Philip Schram (pictured right) says that includes Peoria. Schram says he envisions two to three Buffalo Wings and Rings restaurants in the Peoria area within the next five years.

“We are trying to continue to grow in Illinois and Peoria is the right size of city for us where we would like to continue to make an impact,” Schram said.

Among the more than 80 restaurants worldwide, 60 are in the U.S. and three of them are in the Chicago area.

Schram says Buffalo Wings and Rings is a club-level sports restaurant with bright dining rooms, over 50 large screen TV’s and chef-inspired recipes.

“Almost 95 percent of the menu is completely made from scratch,” Schram said. “Our hamburger, we make our own hand-pressed patty in house and they are cooked to order. Our bleu cheese is made from scratch.”

Additionally, Schram says the wings are fresh, never frozen.

“We take the chicken tender and cut it in half and its hand-breaded and fried to order. The food is served on white china with silverware.”

Schram describes his restaurants as bringing a club level experience along with the great food.

“We have a very sleak interior,” Schram said. “Less is more, so there’s not a lot of clutter on the walls. There are comfortable chairs to give the guests a better viewing experience.”

“Think about when you go the game you have a fan zone and the club level. Everybody’s watching the same game, but when you’re in the club level you just get the better experience. With club level configuration we are almost unchallenged because our competitors play in the fan zone.”

Schram says his restaurants are geared toward families “and especially the women.”

“If you think about the college student and then young professional who want to go to a wing joint. Then they get married and drag their wife to the wing joint and she’s not that happy because there’s nothing there for her,” Schram said. “We find it’s not the man who is making the decision on where the family is going to eat. It’s the wife and the kids who are making that decision.”

Schram says the first order of business is signing a franchisee who lives in and is familiar with area. Then, that local knowledge will be used to find the best location for the restaurant.



