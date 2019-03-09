‘Spring Forward’ And Check Your Smoke Detectors

The American Red Cross wants to remind you to not only set your clocks an hour ahead on Sunday, but also to check your smoke alarms.

The Red Cross’s “Sound The Alarm” campaign is coming up, and is a chance for free assistance with checking your smoke detectors to make sure they are working properly.

You can make an appointment, and a crew will come to your home, and can install up to three new smoke detectors.

And while they are there, they can help you and loved ones create a disaster plan.

Visit getasmokealarm.org to make an appointment.