St. Patrick’s Day Brings A Day Of Celebration

Every year, St. Patrick’s Day brings a festive crowd to downtown Peoria.

In keeping the celebration safe, Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said people will see more officers out and about.

“There will be an increase of police presence in the downtown area, because of the large amounts of people that are expected for the parade,” Dotson said.

This year the St. Patrick’s Day parade will start at 2 p.m.

After the parade, local pubs will be buzzing with people.

Dotson said people should enjoy themselves, but do not drink and drive.

“Celebrate the holiday responsibly. Enjoy yourselves, and have a good time if you’re 21 or over,” Dotson said. “Please designate a sober driver, or use a ride sharing service. But, please do not get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking.”