A stairway on a deck collapsed in Henry County.

The stairway was at Scott Colona Family Park in Colona, Illinois.

WQAD-TV reported on Twitter 13 people were injured. The Colona fire chief said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Colona Fire Department, Illinois State Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene. One MedForce helicopter also responded, according to the TV station, but did not transport any of the victims to a hospital.