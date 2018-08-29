Peoria police have surrounded a house in the 1200 block of North Frink.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says officers were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday to check on the welfare of a female who may have been involved in an earlier domestic incident.

As officers arrived, they were told a man, possibly armed with a gun, kicked in the front door and entered the house.

The woman is out of the house.

Police are attempting to make contact with the man inside the house.

(This story will be updated)

The post Standoff Reported In Peoria’s West Bluff appeared first on 1470 WMBD.