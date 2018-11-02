Starbucks holiday cups are here, some good news for “Saved By The Bell” fans, and have you ever seen a woman without pants fall through the ceiling of a restaurant?

Friday! Here are today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:

1.Starbucks just released their holiday cups for this year. There are four designs, all of which use red or green and most of which feel very Christmas-y. So, will people find something to be outraged about? We’ll see. Click HERE to see what they look like. Do YOU see anything controversial?

2.If you’re a fan of “Saved By the Bell,” but you’re pressed for time, there’s good news. You can now watch full episodes of the classic sitcom, condensed into about four minutes, on the NBC Instagram page.

3. A woman without pants fell through the ceiling of a fast food place in Tennessee Tuesday night, then ran off. The employees called police, and when they got there, the pantsless woman fell through the ceiling AGAIN! As you would imagine, she was arrested.

