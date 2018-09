Starting Monday, Mix 106.9 is giving you THIRTEEN chances every weekday to win lots of free cash! Listen every hour on the hour from 6AM to 7PM for the winning word. Just text that word back to us at 67760, and you could win $1,000.00 from Cuttin’ It Close Lawn Care and Landscaping and Mix 106.9! Get Official contest rules HERE .

Click here to find out how Cuttin’ It Close Lawn Care and Landscaping can keep you home lookin’ great year ’round.