Starting Tuesday, Listen For Your Chance to Win a Dream Winter Vacation!

Starting Tuesday, listen to Mix 106.9 for your chance to win one of FOUR all-inclusive trips for two on The Winter Escape 2019 to sunny, warm, tropical Punta Cana February 10th-17th.

Here’s how it’s going to work—Listen to The Morning Mix every weekday at 6:10, 7:10, and 8:10 for the Keyword of the Day. Then, listen later that same day at 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM, and 4:00 PM for your chance to call in and qualify to win a dream vacation for two—FREE! Trips provided by Apple Vacations and Direct Travel. Get complete details on the trip at directtravelci.com/mix. For extra chances to win, join us for the next 4 Fridays from 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at The Bullpen Sports Bar at Landmark Center in Peoria. Tell all your friends that the winning begins Tuesday!