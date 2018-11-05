State Board Of Elections Answers Election Day Questions

A lot of questions usually pop up on Election Day, and the state Board of Elections has anticipated some of them.

If you are the ultimate procrastinator you can still register vote at the polls.

“Be sure to bring with you two forms of identification with at least one showing your current residence address, where you will be registered, and the second one is something that shows your identity,” says spokesperson Matt Dietrich.

If you requested a mail-in ballot, Dietrich says, do not try to vote again at the polls. Either get the ballot in the mail right away or bring it to your local polling place if you decide to vote in person instead.

And yes, you can take a selfie.

“I know in some jurisdictions, they’ve created actual selfie stations where you can stand in front of a backdrop that says, ‘I Voted,’” Dietrich said.

Dietrich says your completed ballot cannot be in the photo since it could be offered as proof of voting a certain way in exchange for money.

The polls are open in Illinois from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 6.