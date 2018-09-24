State Health Officials Say It’s Flu Shot Time

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says it’s flu shot time.

State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jen Layden says the vaccine is not perfect, but it goes a long way toward protecting you and your family from getting sick.

Layden says those afraid of needles will be relieved to hear the nasal spray is back this year.

“Different than last year, the nasal spray is one of the acceptable and recomended vaccines,” Layden said. “Everyone six months of age and older should get the vaccine.”

“I wouldn’t say one option is better than the other. Many people are afraid of the needle,” Layden said. “It brings anxiety. It’s a reason for them not to get the vaccine. The number one most important thing it you get the flu vaccine.”

IDPH says while flu season typically begins in October flu activity peaks in December and February, but activity can last as late as May.

Flu is a contagious respiratory illness that cause mild to severe illness. Serious cases of flu can result in hospitalization or death.

Flu symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, or fatigue. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Flu is typically spread by droplets when someone with the flu talks, coughs, or sneezes. People can also get the flu by touching something, like a door handle, that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, eyes, or nose.

On average, it takes about two days after being exposed to the flu virus before symptoms begin. However, you can pass the flu to someone roughly a day before you start experiencing those symptoms, and up to 5 to 7 days after becoming sick.

In addition to getting a flu shot, IDPH recommends following the 3 C’s: clean, cover, and contain.

Clean – frequently wash your hands with soap and warm water.

Cover – cover your cough and sneeze.

Contain – contain your germs by staying home if you are sick.

To find a location to get a flu shot in your community, check with your health care provider or local health department. You can also the online Vaccine Finder HERE.

The post State Health Officials Say It’s Flu Shot Time appeared first on 1470 WMBD.