State Police Beefing Enforcement Of Scott’s Law

The Illinois State Police has announced it will increase its enforcement of Scott’s Law.

The law requires drivers to change lanes, if possible, when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

The State Police crackdown comes after 14 troopers have been struck by vehicles so far this year while they were pulled over to respond to highway emergencies with their emergency lights activated. One trooper, Christopher Lambert, was killed. There’s were eight such incidents last year.

“It is simply unacceptable,” said Illinois State Police Acting Director Brendan Kelly. “And while this issue is directly impacting our agency, we are one of many roadway users affected by this problem. Scott’s Law not only applies to emergency vehicles, but also includes the general public who are having car troubles and are stuck roadside until help arrives.”

Violators of the Move Over Law, or Scott’s Law, are mandated to appear in court. Additionally, they can be fined not less than $100 or more than $10,000 and have their driver’s license suspended for up to two years if the violation involves injury to another person.

“It’s a rather blunt instrument, but when people start getting tickets and having to pay the fines they have to pay and face the consequences,” Kelly said. “It’s a misdemeanor offense but it can still impact your driving record.”

Kelly says State Police will be running special Scott’s Law details, looking for motorists who do not give troopers and first responders plenty of room to do their jobs.

Scott’s Law was enacted in 2002 in memory of Chicago Fire Department Lt. Scott Gillen who was struck and killed December 23, 2000 by an intoxicated driver on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago while assisting at a crash scene.