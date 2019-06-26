State Police Confirm Fulton County Deputy Shot

Illinois State Police have confirmed a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy was “shot and injured.”

State Police say troopers responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a battery and disturbance call in Avon involving the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Preliminary information indicates a Fulton County Deputy was shot and injured,” according to an Illinois State Police Facebook post. “The suspect involved is currently barricaded in rural Avon, and multiple police departments are on scene assisting with the ongoing situation.”

No other details, including the deputy’s condition, have been released. State Police say it is the lead agency during the course of the investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred at a residence on Troy Road in Avon. WCIL Scanner Radio on Facebook reported two suspects were taken into custody for questioning and running from the house.