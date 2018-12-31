State Police Investigating Shooting In Canton

Canton police have referred an alleged shooting investigation to Illinois State Police.

The Canton Police Department says it was notfied about 5:25 a.m. Sunday of a domestic argument that had been going on all night in an upstairs apartment in the 300 block of Locust Street. As officers arrived, they heard a gunshot from inside the apartment.

A 26-year-old Canton man was treated at the scene and transported to Graham Hospital in Canton and later transported by helicopter to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

The victim’s identity and condition have not been released.

Police say two people were arrested at the scene. Victoria Goldring, 26, and Raymond Whitman, 41, both of Canton, were each arrested on unrelated warrants. Both were unable to post bond and were transported to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Canton police detectives requested Illinois State Police crime scene technicians process the scene.

Any possible further charges are pending the results of the investigation.