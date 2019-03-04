State Treasurer Touts Secure Choice Milestone

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says around 9,000 people have amassed over $1 million in retirement savings through the state’s Secure Choice program.

Secure Choice is available to employees and their workers which do not have a pension or 401-k plan.

Secure Choice has been open to businesses with 500 or more employees. Two more enrollment waves will increase that number, Frerichs said.

Enrollment for wave two is now open for employers with 100-499 employee. The deadline to register for wave two is July 2019. The wave three deadline is for employers with 25-99 employees is November 2019.

Employers required to enroll in Secure Choice must meet their respective enrollment deadline, however, all eligible businesses can register employees early.

Frerichs said half of Illinois’ private-sector workers do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan and one-third of retirees rely on Social Security for 90 percent of their retirement income. Research conducted by AARP shows that workers are 15 times more likely to save if payroll deductions are offered.

More information about Secure Choice can be obtained HERE.