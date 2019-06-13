Steamboat Classic Route Detoured

Peoria’s 46th annual Steamboat Classic is on.

But, longtime Race Director Philip Lockwood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that recent flooding along the Peoria riverfront has forced a re-route.

“All starting lines are sharing the same starting line on Main Street,” Lockwood said. All four of Saturday’s races will also end on Main.

Lockwood says this year’s race route will include three hills for some runners.

Race organizers planned to have this year’s post-race party between the Riverplex and the Gateway Building, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

“Pretty soon that greenspace turned into Lake Steamboat. So, we’re not going to be able to use that on Saturday,” Lockwood said.

Luckily, the Peoria Riverfront Museum offered to host post-race party.

Lockwood says it takes nearly 500 volunteers each year to coordinate the Steamboat Classic.

Saturday’s first race begins at 7 a.m.

For registration details and more information, click HERE.