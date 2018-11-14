Steiner Sports Symposium Draws National Names To Bradley

Nearly 20 panelists from across the country will be on the Bradley University campus Thursday for the 4th annual Charley Steiner Symposium for Sports Communication. They will be on hand to discuss a variety of sports, occupations, and issues within the sports industry.

The event’s namesake, Charley Steiner, a four-time Emmy Award winner, National Radio Hall of Fame inductee, L.A. Dodgers play-by-play announcer and Bradley alumnus, will headline the event.

Steiner tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the event continues to grow.

“We actually packed the house last year in the final conversation I had with Larry King and Jim Miller,” Steiner said.

This year’s lineup for the Charley Steiner Sports Symposium includes David Baker, president of the Professional Football Hall of Fame, and Chris Zorich, an All-American nose tackle from Notre Dame and current athletic director at Chicago State University, as well as several other notable representatives from the NBA, NFL, NCAA and MLB.

Steiner says the experts will share their insights on topics that impact sports today.

“We try to parcel out as best as we can the various aspects of this burgeoning sports industry. Whether it’s broadcast, ethics, law,” Steiner said.

Bradley University is the first named school of its kind in the nation in the Charley Steiner School of Sports Communication. It offers numerous programs and top curriculum in sports broadcasting, promotions, new media, journalism and play-by-play announcing.

The sports symposium will take place at various locations on the Bradley campus. The event is open to the public and free to attend. No registration is required. For an event schedule, panelist biographies and other details, click HERE.