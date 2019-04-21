Steve Martin And Martin Short Break The Civic Center Record

Another Peoria Civic Center record has been broken.

On Saturday April 20, comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short played in the Civic Center theater, becoming the highest grossing show in the venue’s 37 year history.

The previous record was set by John Mellencamp back in February of this year.

“The Peoria Civic Center team is honored that we were able to be part of this historic and hilarious evening,” said Peoria Civic Center Manager Rik Edgar. “We are grateful to Steve Martin and Martin Short, as well as Exceptional Artists & Mammoth Live, Inc. for bringing this record-breaking show to Peoria”.