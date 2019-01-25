Stone: Charges “Politically Motivated”

(AP) – Former Trump adviser Roger Stone says he believes his arrest in the special counsel’s Russia probe was “politically motivated” and he’s vowing to plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Stone spoke to reporters after he was released from a Florida courthouse on Friday. He’s been charged with witness tampering, obstruction and lying to Congress.

Stone said he is “falsely accused” of making false statements to the House intelligence committee. He says any error he made in his testimony wasn’t intentional.

FBI agents arrested Stone during a pre-dawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale home. Stone says he would have voluntarily surrendered to federal officials.

He was released on a $250,000 personal surety in Fort Lauderdale. His case will be transferred to Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump responded to Stone’s arrest by tweeting that the special counsel’s Russia probe is the “Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION!”

Trump also tweets that “Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better.”

He complains “who alerted CNN to be there?” in an apparent reference to the network’s footage of Stone’s pre-dawn arrest at his Fort Lauderdale home.

Stone is a former Trump campaign adviser. He’s the sixth Trump associate charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and possible coordination with Russian efforts to sway the 2016 election.

CNN says it captured Stone’s arrest “as the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events.”