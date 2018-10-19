City of Peoria officials say they have experienced issues in dispatching the next round of stormwater utility bills. The result, in some cases, is that paper bills are arriving later than expected to some property owners.

Officials say the software vendor has been contacted to correct the issues.

Meantime, the City has outlined the following guidelines for property owners, whether they get their bills via mail or through paperless billing.

For customers who receive their bills via U.S. Postal Service. The stormwater utility bills will

be mailed to property owners in cycle 1 and cycle 2 the first week of November. Cycle 3 property owners will remain on schedule to receive their stormwater utility bills the first week of December. Stormwater utility bill cycles are for three month increments and are sent quarterly.

For customers who have registered for paperless billing. Due to the software error, paperless billing customers received two incorrect bills in October. We are requesting that you ignore those bills and do not submit payment. If a paperless customer has already submitted payment, the amount submitted will be credited to your account and your next invoice will be adjusted to reflect that payment. The City will notify the customers via email when a corrected bill is distributed.

More information on the stormwater utility can be found HERE.

The above information and a stormwater utility billing cycle map can be found HERE.

The post Stormwater Utility Bill Issues In Peoria appeared first on 1470 WMBD.