In a SCARY moment caught on tape, you can see a blind man using his can at a Bethesda, Maryland subway station near DC. He was very close to the edge and didn’t know it. He misstepped and fell off the platform. He hit the tracks hard, and 5 people ran over to help. He managed to get back to his feet while three guys grabbed him to pull him back up. You can see a train pulling in at the other end of the station, and they only had about 20 seconds to spare.

