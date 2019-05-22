Stroke Survivors Keeping Music Alive

The last 10 years, the musical group Stroke Chimers has been keeping music alive and keeping stroke survivors active and social.

Rick Arnold, 57, is the new guy of the group, and said it has helped him mentally and physically.

“The mental aspect of following along has helped me to regain my brain connecting with my body. So, it’s helped me to walk and be more active,” Arnold said.

Arnold had his stroke just two days before his 55th birthday and since then his whole world has been different.

“And the best way to learn anything is to talk to someone in a similar situation,” Arnold said.

The musical group consists of stroke survivors and some caregivers. It is a type of therapy that helps the survivors by having them focus, learn notes on a one handed chime, and stopping the chime.

“It’s really a lot of motor planning and a lot of things for them to keep an eye on,” said Jan Jahnel, Chief Stroke Coordinator at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

“It’s also very good for their ability to get out and do something. There is a lot of social isolation after a stroke,” Jahnel said.

Together while at camp, the survivors created a song filled with their own words, and Jahnel said it is emotional.

“The stroke survivors were asked what they wanted the public to know, and all of those words of that song are what the stroke survivors wanted us to know,” Jahnel said. “So that song really touches me, because it’s the voice of the stroke survivor”.

The song, “Let Me Do,” is also an emotional staple for Arnold, who broke down crying the first time he played it.

“Because it’s so true that as a stroke victim, you’re sitting there and you really can’t do anything. You just want to do what you can,” Arnold said. “Your loved ones want to help you, and everybody wants to help you, but you really kind of need to do things for yourself and fail and get better and better”.

Here is the song created by the Stroke Chimers, “Let Me Do.”