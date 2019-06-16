Strong To Severe Storms Race Through Central Illinois

A line of strong to severe storms left behind downed trees and power lines and resulting power outages late Saturday night.

The Ameren Outage Map as of early Sunday morning reported 305 customers without power near Pottstown and 60 customers affected near South Pekin. Other scattered power outages were also reported.

The National Weather Service reported a shed was blown away two miles south of South Pekin along with 18-24 inch trees uprooted in that area. Additionally, power poles were down north of Christmas Tree Road and Route 29.

Tree limbs were reported down in Morton where half-inch hail was reported at 10:34 p.m.

Power poles and trees were reported snapped north of Fairview in Fulton County. A thunderstorm wind gust of 60 mph was reported in Elwmood in Peoria County.

The National Weather Service says isolated thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Sunday and early Sunday evening, but the risk of severe storms is low.

The greatest risk of severe storms Sunday will be southeast of the line from Danville to Shelbyville.