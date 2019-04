Styx is coming to the Peoria Civic Center this June.

The classic rock band will perform June 27 at 7:30 p.m. The multi-platinum band is known for hits like as “Come Sail Away”, “Blue Collar Man”, “Babe” and “Renegade”.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 5. Prices range from $29.50 to $149.50. Tickets can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Toyota Box Office inside the Peoria Civic Center.