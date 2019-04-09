Summer Gas Prices Expected To Be Lower

(AP) – It looks like motorists will pay less to fill the tank this summer.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted Tuesday that the national average price from April through September will be $2.76 a gallon, down from $2.85 last summer.

For the entire year, the agency says the average household will spend about $100 less on fuel than last year, a savings of 4 percent.

Oil prices are up since December but still down from a year ago.

The Energy agency says the U.S. produced 12.1 million barrels of oil per day in March.

It forecasts that production will hit 12.4 million barrels a day this year and 13.1 million next year mostly due to higher output in Texas and New Mexico.

