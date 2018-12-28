Superstar NYE Concerts Have Super Prices, Too; It’s Good For Women to Be “Early Birds;” American Man First to Solo Across Antarctica

Today’s Morning Mix Three Things to Know:
- Ringing in 2019 in Vegas sounds exciting, especially with so many big name stars performing all over town. But the ticket prices may have you filing for bankruptcy in January. For example, Lady Gaga begins her brand new “Enigma” residency show. Those tickets START at $787 each, running all the way to an incredible $7,777–for one ticket! Ariana Grande’s show this weekend will cost you a minimum of $1,115. Imagine Dragons on New Year’s Eve will cost you at least $489 a ticket. But there are affordable options–like Bruno Mars on New Year’s Eve…where you can get a ticket for just $79.
- Early to bed early to rise could be good advice for women. A recent study at the University of Colorado-Boulder found that middle-aged women who go to bed and wake up earlier are less prone to depression than others in the same age group.
- An Oregon man has become the first person to traverse Antarctica alone without any assistance. Colin O’Brady from Portland finished the 932 mile journey across the continent in just 54 days, lugging his supplies on a sled as he skied in bone-chilling temperatures.