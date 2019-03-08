Suspect In Shooting Of Illinois Deputy Arrested

(AP)-Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been taken into custody.

Floyd E. Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed Thursday afternoon along I-55 north of Lincoln.

State police officials said they negotiated with him to surrender.

Brown is alleged to have fatally shot 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, a 12 1/2-year veteran of the department Thursday morning in Rockford, Illinois while helping serve an arrest warrant.