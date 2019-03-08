Suspect In Shooting Of Illinois Deputy Arrested

(AP)-Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been taken into custody.

Floyd E. Brown was taken into custody hours after his car crashed Thursday afternoon along I-55 north of Lincoln.

State police officials said they negotiated with him to surrender.

Brown is alleged to have fatally shot 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner, a 12 1/2-year veteran of the department Thursday morning in Rockford, Illinois while helping serve an arrest warrant.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Officer Shooting Suspect In Custody After Hours-Long Standoff Creve Coeur Fire Update: Man Turned Himself In Pentagon Plans To Use Leftover Military Funds For Border Wall Pritzker Proposed Graduated Income Tax Officer In Critical Condition After Rockford Active Shooter Situation Cohen Files Lawsuit Against Trump Organization
Comments