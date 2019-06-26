Suspect In Slaying Of Fulton County Deputy Arrested

A man accused of killing a Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy is in custody after a night long standoff.

Illinois State Police District Commander Lt. Jon Dively said Nathan Woodring, 42, was arrested without incident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Woodring is being held in the McDonough County Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was shot and killed as he responded to a battery and disturbance call at a home in Avon around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Chisum was life-flighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he later was pronounced dead.

Dively gave no further details of the incident during a news conference in Avon Wednesday morning announcing Woodring’s arrest.

“I stand before you today saddened and at a loss for words to express the grief we are feeling over the loss of one of our own,” said Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard.

Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He was a paramedic with the Fulton County EMA, was a member of the West Central Special Response Team, and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.

The incident remains under investigation.