Suspected Drug Overdose Deaths Investigated

The Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office are invesigating the discovery of two deaths, believed to from drug overdose.

A 40-year-old woman, whose last known address was in Lincoln, was found unresponsive and not breathing at 6:50 a.m. Saturday in the alley off Evans Street and the 1000 block of NE Adams Street. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood pronounced her dead at the scene at 7:27 a.m.

A 44-year-old man was found unresponsive around 7:36 a.m. Monday in a residence in the 1800 block of Callendar Street in Peoria. The man was pronounced dead at 8:10 a.m.

Harwood say no trauma was discovered on both victims. Additionally, both victims were found with “distinct drug paraphernalia” on their person and recent needle marks.

An autopsy on the woman discovered Saturday was inconclusive while the autopsy on the man discovered Monday was in progress as of early Monday afternoon.

Toxicology results are pending and may be known in around two weeks.

At this time, it is believed both deaths are not related.

The investigations into each death continue.

