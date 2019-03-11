Suspects Sought In Connection With Peoria Home Invasion

Peoria police are searching for two suspects in connection with an alleged home invasion in North Peoria, during which a female victim said she was pistol whipped.

Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said officers responded to a home in the 5700 block of North Hamilton around 10:26 p.m. Sunday.

The victim told officers she had just returned home with her two children when she was approached by two black males as she was removing groceries from her vehicle.

The victim said she was forced into her home at gunpoint where the suspects demanded money. The victim was pistol whipped, suffering injuries to her head and hand, then the suspects took her keys and left in her vehicle.

Her vehicle was later found abandoned in the area of Hamilton and Nottingham.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Her children were not injured.

One of the suspects was described as about 5-foot-10, wearing all black clothing, a mask covering the lower half of his face and a skull cap. The second suspect was described as being about 5-foot-10 with a slender build, wearing ashy black pants, a black hoodie and a hat covering his face.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Peoria Police Department (309-673-4521) or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309-673-9000).